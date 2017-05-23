Company
Uday Kotak reduces stake in Kotak Bank to 29.79%
Business Standard

We can learn a lot from Maruti Suzuki: Toyota Kirloskar Motor MD

Akito Tachibana also spoke about firm's focus on safety and hybrid technology, among other issues

Ajay Modi  |  New Delhi 

Ajay Modi  |  New Delhi 

Akito Tachibana, managing director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), completed a year as head of the Japanese car maker in India in April. He joined at a time when the Supreme Court ban on large diesel SUVs in the National Capital Region (NCR) had hit the market. In a conversation with Ajay Modi, Tachibana sounded more optimistic: he spoke about the firm's focus on safety and hybrid technology, and also said TKM could learn from market leader Maruti Suzuki once the global pact between the two was executed. You took charge when there was a crisis. Toyota then expressed inability ...

We can learn a lot from Maruti Suzuki: Toyota Kirloskar Motor MD

Akito Tachibana also spoke about firm's focus on safety and hybrid technology, among other issues

Akito Tachibana, managing director of Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), completed a year as head of the Japanese car maker here in April. Having joined at a time when the company was hit by the NCR diesel ban, Tachibana sounds more optimistic. In an interaction with Ajay Modi, he talks about the company's focus on safety and hybrid technology and says TKM stands to learn from the market leader Maruti Suzuki in India once the global partnership between Toyota and Suzuki is executed. Q)You took charge when there was crisis. Toyota then expressed inability to make further investments here. Since all that is past, does the India potential still excite the company?Whatever happened last year was like an accident, including the NCR diesel ban and demonetisation. We now don't remember it any longer. India has a capability to overcome such big impacts. During the diesel ban we lost 9 per cent of our sales for nine months. Still we survived. Of course, we got support from the new Innova and ...
Business Standard
We can learn a lot from Maruti Suzuki: Toyota Kirloskar Motor MD

Akito Tachibana also spoke about firm's focus on safety and hybrid technology, among other issues

Akito Tachibana, managing director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), completed a year as head of the Japanese car maker in India in April. He joined at a time when the Supreme Court ban on large diesel SUVs in the National Capital Region (NCR) had hit the market. In a conversation with Ajay Modi, Tachibana sounded more optimistic: he spoke about the firm’s focus on safety and hybrid technology, and also said TKM could learn from market leader Maruti Suzuki once the global pact between the two was executed. You took charge when there was a crisis. Toyota then expressed inability ...

