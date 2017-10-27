We don't take pride in how much we can sell in a day: Amazon's Amit Agarwal

Amazon saw the latest Diwali sales as a result of the customer acquisition it did in the last two Diwalis. Amit Agarwal, senior vice-president and country head (India), in a conversation with Karan Choudhury and Nivedita Mookerji said, “Significance of Diwali for us is like investment in the 401k plan that happens once a year where it will pay off for the next 12 months.” Edited excerpts. How did this year’s festive sale pan out for you? When we look at reputed studies such as IMRB that actually use a sample of more than 30,000 people across 200 ...