We expect 80% of new viewers globally from digital: Punit Goenka

Having completed 25 years, Zee Entertainment Enterprises is one of India’s largest networks in this space, with presence in 170-odd countries. It recently exited the broadcast business, expanded its music portfolio and says it is preparing for another phase of expansion, to three billion viewers globally. Punit Goenka, managing director and chief executive officer, to Urvi Malvania on growth plans over the next five years, for TV business expansion and non-TV vertical growth. Edited excerpts: Where will the new viewers on Zee's network come from? We have 1.3 ...