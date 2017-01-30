We expect double digit growth in 2017: Mercedes India CEO

The luxury car market remained sluggish in 2016, with the diesel vehicle sale restriction in the Delhi region and demonetisation's impact. Mercedes-Benz, biggest in the segment, managed to maintain volumes at about 13,000 vehicles. ROLAND FOLGER, managing director and chief executive officer of its Indian arm, tells Ajay Modi demand has returned to normal levels. Edited excerpts: Has the luxury car market started looking up after two weak months? Feedback from across the country is positive. The market is showing positive signs of recovery after demonetisation. Enquiries ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?