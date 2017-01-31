We expect double-digit growth this year: Mercedes India CEO

Roland Folger says the company has planned highly aggressive product launches for the new year

The luxury car market remained sluggish in 2016, with the diesel vehicle sale restriction in the Delhi region and demonetisation's impact. Mercedes-Benz, biggest in the segment, managed to maintain volumes at about 13,000 vehicles. ROLAND FOLGER, managing director and chief executive officer of its Indian arm, tells Ajay Modi demand has returned to normal levels. Edited excerpts: Has the luxury car market started looking up after two weak months? Feedback from across the country is positive. The market is showing positive signs of recovery after demonetisation. Enquiries ...

