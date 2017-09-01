We expect this quarter to have good uptick for our products: GSK Pharma MD

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Pharmaceuticals suffered a 63 per cent decline in net profit in the last quarter as implementation of the goods and services tax (GST) led to de-stocking. Annaswamy Vaidheesh, managing director of the British drug maker’s India unit and vice-president of its operations in South Asia, spoke to Aneesh Phadnis & Abhineet Kumar on the company’s growth strategy in the near future. Edited excerpts: Is the impact of the GST over now? We believe we will come out of the de-stocking situation through a re-stocking. This was a big event and expecting ...