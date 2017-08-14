We get projects because of our performance: Anup Kumar Mittal

BSE-listed NBCC (India) has been showing consistent profit at a time when the construction industry is passing through a slowdown. In an interview with Jyoti Mukul, its Chairman and Managing Director Anoop Kumar Mittal says the government-controlled company will continue to focus on redeveloping the government’s properties and project management. Edited excerpts: What are your plans for railway station redevelopment? Initially the Indian Railways had allotted 10 stations to us but during the MoU-signing ceremony, the minister of railways desired we do 40-50 ...