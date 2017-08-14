We get projects because of our performance, says NBCC Chairman Anoop Mittal

The BSE-listed (India) Ltd has been showing a consistent profit at a time when the industry is passing through a slowdown. In an interview with Jyoti Mukul, its chairman, and managing director Anoop Kumar Mittal says the government-controlled company will continue to focus on redevelopment of government properties and Edited Excerpts:

What are your plans for railway station redevelopment?

Initially, the allotted 10 railway stations to us but during the MoU signing ceremony, the minister of railways desired, we do 40 to 50 stations. We have to develop stations, parking, and the surrounding area. Above the rail station area, we can have commercial space for hotel and mall. This will be similar to what we have done for few stations like at Vashi in 1991.

All the stations given to are in The idea is to develop the area around the railway stations.

What will be the size for each station and what kind of arrangement will have with the Railways?

The minimum exposure to one station will be Rs 500 crore. The stations will be self- generating, like the redevelopment in The will be monetised or sold and the generated out of that will be used for If there is surplus, it will go to the government. We may have to put in some seed money but once the is ready we will get the money back.

From the Railways, we will get agency and marketing charges for the of a And if we invest our own money, we will get interested over and above it. Our will not be more than 5 per cent of total We will immediately start leasing out

How far have you moved on this?

We have started calling out for design They will prepare the detailed project report and once that is approved, we will take them up one by one.

has bought land from in Are you looking for buying its land in India also?

In Mauritius, we have built few buildings. We have worked for the government and have constructed the building. We came to know has some 1-acre land and a bungalow there in a prime location. We approached for buying the Initially, we will use it for our office and guest house but later on, we may construct apartments on that land, sell them and keep one or two apartments for our company guest house. It will serve both the purpose commercial and our requirement for office.

In India, we have an agreement with to develop and monetise their jointly. That agreement was signed three years back and we are working on that. may approach the government to allow them as well as to monetise and develop the for

Will buy the land or will it be joint redevelopment?

The outright may not be immediately possible. It will not be like We will do redevelopment only. We have done surveys and detail project reports for two places in Delhi, one in but nothing final decided as yet.

What is the status on Pragati Maidan redevelopment?

We have called for fresh with some amendments. The design was approved and by August-end, the agency will be finalised. September work will start. Already, we have demolished the structure. In 24 months, will be completed.

What are the other redevelopment works going on?

In Naroji Nagar in Delhi, we have taken licence from the World Trade Centre to construct a similar tower. Then there is Sarojini Nagar redevelopment. Besides, and we have projects for Our focus is to take up old government for redevelopment. We may pitch in for also. The government has a target of 5 million houses in five years so we will participate aggressively.

Analysts believe that the company is able to show growth on the back of government business, unlike other that are in problem. What is your view?

It is not always on nomination basis that we get projects. It is because of the performance of There are 10-15 PSU Railway itself has some 15 PSUs but if they have chosen NBCC, they have realised that without they cannot complete such a big task. At the same time, the government is always supportive of

Would you look at projects beyond redevelopment and outside the government portfolio?

We take only We have projects in cities like Kochi, Patna, Lucknow, Kolkata, Alwar and We own land there. We also do work for other ministries and institutions like IITs, We are working abroad in Maldives and Recently, we have opened a subsidiary International for international projects. We will be more aggressive in international markets.

Going forward, which of your businesses will give you maximum growth?

Maximum growth will come from redevelopment and Last four years, we have increased our order book size from Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 70,000-80,000 crore. Our target is to increase our top line in two to three years. It is Rs 7,000 crore, which I feel should increase to Rs 21,000 crore.