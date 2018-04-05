We have no capability to turn around Air India's airline operations: IndiGo

Top Indian carrier Interglobe Aviation Ltd, which operates under the brand, said on Thursday it was opting out of a race to acquire state-run Air India as the terms set by the government would not suit it.

"From day one, has expressed its interest primarily in the acquisition of Air India's international operations and Air India Express. However, that option is not available under the government's current divestiture plans for Air India," said in a statement.

"We do not believe that we have the capability to take on the task of acquiring and successfully turning around all of Air India's airline operations," said Aditya Ghosh, the airline's president, in the statement.