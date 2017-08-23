We have seen it all and always emerge stronger: Infy Interim CEO to staff

Days after taking over the mantle from flamboyant technocrat Vishal Sikka, software major Infosys' unassuming interim CEO U.B. Pravin Rao on Tuesday reached out his nearly 2 lakh employees, asserting: "We can do it again and we will".

"We can do it again and we will. Helping each other, when it is needed, to stay focused on what matters - our commitments, our clients, our vision of who we really are," Rao said in an e-mail to the company's techies the world over.

Asserting that the $10 billion IT major would stay on course, come what may, Rao said that despite the changes following Sikka's sudden exit, the company would continue to execute on the strategy laid out for the current fiscal and the near future.

"We have seen how new services are gaining traction, how our embrace of automation is helping us become more productive and how it is creating more opportunity to focus our energies towards innovation," he said.

Admitting that the firm would miss Sikka as he decided to move on from the company, Rao said though rough economic conditions, near-impossible projects, leadership exits and debates about the future would continue, the company would emerge stronger, wiser and remain together as in the past.

"In fact, you have achieved so much over the several quarters. Strengthened by movements like zero distance, you have begun an exciting journey of innovation relying on your creative confidence. You must continue the work to create the value our clients expect us to deliver," he reiterated.

Though 50-year-old Sikka resigned on Friday, the company's Board appointed him as Vice-Chairman till a new CEO is appointed by March 31, 2018 and elevated Rao from the post of Chief Operating Officer.

Noting that the days ahead would not be easy, the 55-year-old Rao said the intense attention on the firm would be unsettling, if the management and employees allow it.

"We must not allow attention on us to unsettle us because this is not the first time the company has been up against a tough challenge. We have seen it all. There is not a single occasion when we did not emerge stronger," he recalled.

Assuring the employees of sharing as much as he could in the coming days, Rao expressed confidence that the employees would remain together with faith, perseverance and focus.

"Having learned so much, done so much and coming so far, we can see that the road ahead is long and winding but leads to greatness. I want for us to stay the course. I know you too want it for yourself and the company. That's why I can rely on your support. You too can rely on the leadership and on my personal support," added Rao in the letter.

Rao also asked his employees not to hesitate writing to him, posting questions and thought they may have to share with him.