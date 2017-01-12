Company
We need a common regulator for pharma sector: Ficci chairman

Pankaj Patel said this would simplify the processes and improve ease of doing business

BS Reporter  |  Gandhinagar 

The pharmaceuticals and medical devices sector, which is currently governed by multiple regulators and ministries, needs a common regulator to simplify processes, said Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci) chairman here. 

Speaking at the sidelines of a seminar at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit here, Pankaj Patel, chairman and managing director of Cadila Healthcare and said that there was a need to simplify the regulatory processes governing the pharmaceutical sector.

"A common regulator for the entire sector covering drugs, medical devices and others would simplify the processes and improve ease of doing business," Patel who is also the chairman of Ficci said. 

He added that now there were multiple regulators including the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and others which come under the purview of various ministries. 

The NPPA which comes under the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of chemicals and fertilisers looks after drug pricing in the country and comes out with directives on the same. The CDSCO, in turn, has regulatory control over the import of drugs, approval of new drugs, clinical trials, among several others. It comes under the ministry of health and family welfare. 

Mansukh L Mandaviya, minister of state for chemicals and fertilisers, said that it was too early to comment on such a recommendation. 

