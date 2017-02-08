We submitted all documents, say Sahara cooperatives

Two multi-state cooperative societies associated with group have said they have submitted all documents sought by the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies (CRCS). In January, the CRCS, under the Union Ministry of Agriculture, had asked Lucknow-based Credit Cooperative Society (SCCSL) and Bhopal-based Saharayan Universal Multipurpose Society (SUMSL) to submit financial statements and details of investments.

In response to an e-mail seeking comments on the notice, SCCSL said, “We are law-abiding society and submitted our annual returns along with audited accounts for the financial year 2015-16 as per the provisions of section 120 of the Multistate cooperative societies act, 2002 on the due date. However, the Central Registrar again asked the Annual Audited statements for 2013-14 to 2015-16, the same has been again submitted on January 27, 2017.”



In addition to the financial statements and investment details, was asked to give copies of brochures and other promotional documents about products and services offered by the society. It also sought copies of minutes of board meetings since the registration.



In a separate response, said, “During course of inspection of the authority, society has provided all data and records and cooperated with inspecting authorities, though he asked some papers/ records other than inspected was sent through speed post dated 19/01/2017 immediately after inspection as per time given by them.” It added in the statement that, “The society has sent some more papers when it is desired by registrar officials through special messenger on given time. Our society always believes in law of land and respect our regulator’s instructions by our registrar.”