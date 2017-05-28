We want to be a platform-agnostic content provider: Worldwide Media CEO

The first challenge is convincing people and the second is scale, says Deepak Lamba

What was the trigger for changing WWM or Worldwide Media? Two years ago when I joined, my mandate was growth. Filmfare, Femina, Lonely Planet, we have some great brands. But they are all magazines and it is a tough industry. (About 25 per cent of Worldwide Media’s revenues come from its magazine business. The rest of it, largely, comes from 60-odd events it does a year. The biggest of these is the Filmfare Awards) There are other platforms, like audio-visual, which are more efficient. The vision was to become a platform-agnostic lifestyle and entertainment content provider ...

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar