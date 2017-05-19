We want to double the value of goods we source from India: IKEA's Maeztu

Swedish furniture retailer IKEA on Thursday held the ground-breaking ceremony for its store in Navi Mumbai where it would invest Rs 1,000 crore. The store, spread across 430,000 sq ft, will come up in early 2019. Juvencio Maeztu, chief executive of IKEA India, tells Raghavendra Kamath they will not target a particular class of customers to sell its products in Indian stores. Excerpts: You were planning to open your first store in Hyderabad this year. Now, you are looking to open it next year. Why the delay? There is no delay as such. We have all the approvals. We have worked ...