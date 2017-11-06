We will get into smaller towns slowly: Metro AG CEO Pieter Boone

German retail major METRO Cash & Carry, a subsidiary of the 58-billion euros Metro AG, intends to consolidate its gains in India. The plan includes doubling store count to 50 from 24 in three years. The chain has set aside an investment of Rs 1,690 crore for this. Pieter Boone, chief operating officer, Metro AG, in an exclusive interaction with Arnab Dutta, indicates the challenges and opportunities for organised wholesalers in India. Edited excerpts: You are coming to India at a time when the potential for organised wholesale is growing. This comes as unorganised wholesale reels ...