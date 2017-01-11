Welspun to invest Rs 4k cr on textile projects in Gujarat

Diversified Group today said it would invest Rs 4,000 crore on three large textile projects in Gujarat.



India said in a BSE filing that three MoUs are being signed with the state government at the ongoing Vibrant Summit 2017.



The group, which has presence in home textiles, line pipes and infrastructure, will invest Rs 2,000 crore in setting up an integrated textile manufacturing zone.



It will invest Rs 1,000 crore on capacity enhancement of its technical textile business, while a similar amount has been earmarked for its advanced textile arm that makes specialised materials for aerospace, defence and automobiles.



Group Chairman B K Goenka said: "Our continuous investment in the state is a testament to our long term commitment to Gujarat. It is our aim to make the textile hub of the world.



" continues to invest into development of well- researched products and technology of the future and the current investment is in line with this philosophy."



Group has already invested Rs 10,000 crore in so far and fresh investments take the total to Rs 14,000 crore.



"These investments will further consolidate Welspun's global leadership position and explore new avenues for its upcoming businesses in Technical as well as Advanced Textiles," the company said.



is developing an integrated textile manufacturing zone, which will be a part of the government's Sagarmala project wherein Kutch is among the first identified key locations.



"The company aims to develop a large, modern and futuristic textile industrial complex that will manufacture and supply world class textile products for the global markets," the company said.



The Kutch facility, it added, will provide an ecosystem for entrepreneurs to set up manufacturing facilities and would generate direct employment of nearly 5,000 as well as indirect employment to nearly 15,000 people.



The group is also enhancing capacity of its technical textile business with the addition of new products and training and skill development.



"Under this vertical, the company has already made its mark with products for specialised use in healthcare, fire departments and other utilities," said, adding that it will give direct employment to nearly 1,500 people.



It also plans to generate a direct employment of 2,000 persons and indirect employment of 5,000 through the expansion of its advanced textile arm, under which it focuses on manufacturing specialised materials for applications in aerospace, defence and automobile sectors.

Press Trust of India