What are Airtel, Idea and Vodafone offering to counter Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio made a big announcement on Tuesday following which the road ahead doesn't look smooth for rivals Airtel, Idea Cellular, Vodafone, among others. Although the free services provided since its launch, including 1GB data at 4G speeds every day, unlimited voice calls and unlimited text messages will be over after 31 March, the operator has introduced a new plan called Jio Prime which will allow users to avail the facilities for another year at a nominal price.

Here are the key points:

Membership: Jio Prime membership is limited to the 100 million existing Reliance Jio users as well as those who join the network before March 31, 2017.

Cost: All Jio members can enroll prime membership for a one time fee of Rs 99 (which is valid for one year). Additionally, to get the free mobile data and other benefits, users will need to pay another Rs. 303 per month for the next 12 months (which amounts to Rs 10 per day, approximately).

Subscription: To subscribe, users can go to any Jio store or Jio partner store. Besides, MyJio app and Jio.com website can also be used.

Commencement: Users can start subscribing to the plan from March 1. It will end on March 31.

Offers: Under the plan, unlimited mobile data for a year (1GB daily FUP limit), media and content benefits associated with the Jio apps suite are available. "There will be many other attractive deals and offers from both Jio and its partners (for) the Jio Prime members," a statement released by the company said. Like the current offer, Jio Prime will also reduce the internet speed to 128kbps after the 1GB data per day limit is crossed.

Users who do not subscribe: Reliance Jio users who opt not to subscribe the Jio Prime membership will have to pay for data and other services, but not voice calls (including on roaming).

A quick look at the offers provided by Vodafone, and Idea:

Vodafone



announced seven new 4G plans for prepaid users last month.

The plan starts at Rs 150 for which user gets 1GB of 4G data valid for 30 days. Similarly, 4G services at Rs 250, 4GB data, at Rs 350, 6GB data, at Rs 450, 9GB data, at Rs 650, 13GB data, at Rs 999 Plan 22GB data and Rs 1500 Plan 35GB data are available for 30 days.

Unlike Reliance Jio, there is no daily limit in any of the plans.

Only prepaid customers can avail these plans.

Airtel



At present, the telecom company has two plans on offer that gives some sort of a competition to Reliance Jio.

Prepaid 4G data plan: It provides 30GB of 4G data at Rs 1,495 for three months.

Special 4G data plan:

It offers data worth Rs 9,000 for 12 months to customers who switch to 4G.

The 12 months offer is available to any customer with a 4G mobile handset, and who is currently not on the network. Any customer, including existing customers, upgrading to a new 4G handset can also avail this offer.

This offer can be availed only till February 28, 2017.

For Prepaid users : 3GB data with every Rs 345 recharge

Under this offer, customers with any 4G mobile handset who are not on the network or upgrading to a new 4G device, can enjoy 3GB free data, in addition to the regular pack benefits with Airtel’s Rs 345 prepaid recharge.



The pack will offer free calls - Local and STD – to any network in India plus 4GB data (1GB regular pack benefit and 3GB free data).



The first time free 3GB data benefit can be availed through MyAirtel app and data benefits on subsequent recharges will be instant.



The pack benefits will be valid for 28 days and can be availed for a maximum of 13 recharges till December 31, 2017.



For Postpaid users : Free 3 GB data per month with all MyPlan Infinity Plans



Customers with any 4G mobile handset who are not on the network or upgrading to a new 4G device, will get 3 GB free data per month, with all MyPlan Infinity plans.

This is in addition to regular plan benefits which includes unlimited free voice calling - Local,STD, roaming, free SMS and free subscription to Wynk Music and Wynk Movies.

For instance, the Rs 549 Infinity plan will offer unlimited free calling plus 6GB data (3GB regular data and 3GB free data) per month along with other pack benefits to customers under this offer. The Rs 799 Infinity plan will offer unlimited free calling plus 8GB data (5GB regular data and 3GB free data) per month along with other pack benefits to customers under this offer.

Postpaid customers can claim the free data through MyAirtel App.

Idea Cellular



It has announced a new plan last month under which it is offering 3GB of additional mobile data to customers who switch to new 4G handsets.



Free data is provided to customers under the new plan will be 3G or 4G, depending on circle and handset. The data will be on 2G in the circles where Idea operates under 3G roaming agreements until 4G is launched.

For existing Idea prepaid 4G handset customers

1GB of data on Rs 348 recharge pack, in addition to unlimited voice calling and SMS is available.

Users who recharge with this pack on a new 4G handset will get additional 3GB data. The benefit is valid for 28 days and can be availed for a maximum of 13 recharges in 365 days.

Idea postpaid customers subscribing to Rs 499 rental plan

Unlimited local, national and incoming roaming calls with 3GB free data on 4G handset will be available.

Non-4G handset users will get unlimited calling benefits and 1GB free data.