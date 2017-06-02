Company
What does an average Infoscian earn?

Murthy has said senior executives should take pay cuts to save the jobs of youngsters

Sundaresha Subramanian 

Infosys

Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy has said senior executives should take pay cuts to save the jobs of youngsters. Giving the example of how Infosys tackled this problem in 2001, when the market shrunk, Murthy said the company could protect the jobs of youngsters.

Business Standard read through Infosys’ latest annual report to examine its staff numbers in this context. If one looked at a simple average of its mammoth staff cost of Rs 30,944 crore in FY17, spread across its workforce of about 200,000, this was a handsome Rs 15 lakh per head. 

But, the more appropriate number of median remuneration stood at Rs 5.65 lakh, bringing out the top-heavy structure. 

Here’s a look at what the top Infoscians, eligible for benefits like stock compensations, earned vis-à-vis what the average Infoscian earned. 

graph
graph

graph


graph


graph


 

