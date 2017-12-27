What is changing in media - from creation to discovery

Carvaan, a Bluetooth speaker loaded with 5,000 old Hindi songs, is one of the biggest media hits of 2017. Saregama’s answer to the iPod is shaped like an old Murphy radio, has four dials, and is the easiest thing to operate. Since its launch earlier this year, it has sold 95,000 units and is a Rs 40-crore brand.

By March 2018, it will cross 500,000 units and Rs 200 crore. Carvaan illustrates the power of something the media industry lost in the technology madness that hit it with the internet — serendipity. There is a body of consumers who want the passive media experience ...