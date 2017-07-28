What is happening at Discovery India?

Which of these is true? Discovery Communications India is losing viewers, revenues and key employees. Its 12 channels, such as TLC and Animal Planet, together lost about 22 per cent viewership over the past three years. So did flagship Discovery going by Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) data. The Indian arm of the US-based $6.5 billion factual giant Discovery Communications Inc could see revenues either fall from, or stagnate at an estimated Rs 425 crore, say analysts. Discovery Communications India is on a roll. It is investing in ...