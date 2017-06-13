What's fuelling Adani's Australia drive?

The group has no option but to go ahead with the project even as tide turns against coal globally

A day after the world observed the Environment Day on June 5, the board of Adani Enterprises gave the green light to the first phase of the $4 billion, or Rs 25,800 crore, Carmichael coal mine project in Queensland, Australia. Adani Enterprises, part of the $12-billion Adani group, has announced a 25-million-tonnes-per-annum thermal coal mining project at Carmichael, along with a 388 km rail line to the company-owned Abbot Point port. In his announcement, billionaire Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, said that the Carmichael projects will generate 10,000 direct and indirect ...

Vinay Umarji