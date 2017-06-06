Company
Trai bats for one-year validity data packs to woo first-time users

What we've done in 10 yrs, we'll do again in 3 yrs: Coca-Cola India Prez

Coca-Cola India would contribute Rs 11,000 crore with its bottling partners

Viveat Susan Pinto  |  Mumbai 

On Monday, beverage major Coca-Cola India said it would contribute $1.7 billion (Rs 11,000 crore) with its bottling partners, fruit suppliers and processors in Maharashtra to create an entire eco-system to procure and process the pulp of the mosambi fruit. This is the second such initiative by Coca-Cola in Maharashtra, after its Project Unnati for procurement and processing of orange pulp. T KRISHNAKUMAR, president, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia since last month, spoke to Viveat Susan Pinto on these and other plans. Edited excerpts: Why an investment of $1.7 billion in ...

On Monday, beverage major Coca-Cola India said it would contribute $1.7 billion (Rs 11,000 crore) with its bottling partners, fruit suppliers and processors in Maharashtra to create an entire eco-system to procure and process the pulp of the mosambi fruit. This is the second such initiative by Coca-Cola in Maharashtra, after its Project Unnati for procurement and processing of orange pulp. T KRISHNAKUMAR, president, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia since last month, to Viveat Susan Pinto on these and other plans. Edited excerpts:Why an investment of $1.7 billion in creating this farm-to-table system in Maharashtra? Is Coca-Cola signalling it will move away from fizzy drinks in the future?Our interest in mosambi procurement and processing was triggered by the way we'd moved on Project Unnati in the past decade. Ten years ago, Maaza, our mango juice drink, was a small brand. Today, it is the country's largest mango juice drink, led in part by steady supply of mangoes from Project ... On Monday, beverage major Coca-Cola India said it would contribute $1.7 billion (Rs 11,000 crore) with its bottling partners, fruit suppliers and processors in Maharashtra to create an entire eco-system to procure and process the pulp of the mosambi fruit. This is the second such initiative by Coca-Cola in Maharashtra, after its Project Unnati for procurement and processing of orange pulp. T KRISHNAKUMAR, president, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia since last month, spoke to Viveat Susan Pinto on these and other plans. Edited excerpts: Why an investment of $1.7 billion in ... image
On Monday, beverage major Coca-Cola India said it would contribute $1.7 billion (Rs 11,000 crore) with its bottling partners, fruit suppliers and processors in Maharashtra to create an entire eco-system to procure and process the pulp of the mosambi fruit. This is the second such initiative by Coca-Cola in Maharashtra, after its Project Unnati for procurement and processing of orange pulp. T KRISHNAKUMAR, president, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia since last month, spoke to Viveat Susan Pinto on these and other plans. Edited excerpts: Why an investment of $1.7 billion in ...

