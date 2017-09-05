WhatsApp building, testing new tools for businesses

WhatsApp, which is used by over one billion people over the world, is now testing new tools that will enable businesses to connect and communicate easily with



Many small businesses, including in India, already use the Facebook-owned app to reach their customers.



said these new tools are being tested through a closed pilot programme. In India, it is currently testing these tools with 1mg and"We're building and testing new tools via a free Business app for small and an enterprise solution for bigger operating at a large scale with a global base of customers, like airlines, sites, and banks," said in a blogpost.These businesses will be able to use these solutions to provide customers with useful notifications like flight times, delivery confirmations, and other updates, it added.A green tick will be shown next to the contact's name to show that has verified that the stated phone number belongs to that business account."We're looking forward to making it possible for people to connect with businesses in a fast and personal way, and giving businesses the tools to make that easier to do," Chief Operating Officer Matt Idema said.The company said the chats between the user and the business would be end-to-end encrypted."Some businesses may use service providers to manage their messages, and those service providers may be able to read the messages you send to those businesses," it added.Users can stop a business from contacting them by blocking them.Founded in 2009, was acquired by social networking giant in 2014 for a whopping USD 22 billion.India is the largest market for with over 200 million monthly active users as of February 2017.