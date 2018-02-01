WhatsApp hits 1.5 billion monthly users, daily message volume of 60 billion

now has 1.5 billion monthly active users (MAUs) who are exchanging nearly 60 billion messages on a single day, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Thursday.

In an earnings call after announcing the fourth quarter results, Zuckerberg said that Facebook-owned is now the most popular Story-sharing product, followed by

Both "Stories" and "Status" features now have 300 million daily active users (DAUs) -- compared to 178 million Snapchat users, TechCrunch reported.

On February 19, 2014, acquired for $19 billion, its largest acquisition to date.

currently has over 200 million monthly active users in India.

To help businesses communicate better with their customers in India, last month officially rolled out " Business" -- a free-to-download Android app for small businesses -- in the country.

The new app, available on Google Play Store, will make it easier for to connect with customers and more convenient for its users to chat with businesses that matter to them.

In India, 84 per cent of SMBs think that helps them communicate with customers and 80 per cent of SMBs think that helps them grow their business.