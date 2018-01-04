WhatsApp New Year eve record - 75 bn messages sent including 5 bn videos

WhatsApp, one of the most-used messaging application, hit a new record on New Year's Eve — 75 billion messages were shared on the platform across the world, according to the company.

The milestone represents the highest number of messages sent in a single day in WhatsApp's history, the company confirmed in an email.

revealed that 75 billion messages included 13 billion images and 5 billion videos. The previous record was set in 2016 when 63 billion messages sent on last New Year’s Eve.

may have been down in India for an hour on New Year's Eve but Indians did not shy away from using the application to wish season's greetings. 20 billion messages were sent on in India on the eve of New Year 2018.

With over 200 million monthly active users in the country, Facebook-owned is now bigger than ever.

also revealed the 'five most popular features' in 2017.



No extra marks for guessing that 'video calling' tops the list. Other interesting features are 'live location' and 'delete for everyone' — both of them introduced around the closing months of 2107.



‘ status’ which was introduced to challenge stories on Snapchat, has over 300 million daily active users, according to the company. 'New album view for photos' has also received a warm welcome among the users.