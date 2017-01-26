When push comes to shove: Telecom battles go to court

Past year saw firms resorting to legal challenge against each other and questioning Trai in new ways

The launch of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio mobile services in September 2016 seems to have stirred the $30 billion (Rs 2 lakh crore) Indian telecom market in a number of ways. The past year has in fact been witness to rivalry breaking new ground. Unlike the earlier days, when companies resorted to the courts only in extreme circumstances, telecom giants are now actively seeking out judicial and quasi-judicial fora, not only against rivals but also the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai). This trend began soon after the regulator's October 16, 2016, ...

Sayan Ghosal