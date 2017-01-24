Where's the fizz? Coca Cola profit dives as consumers go on health trip

Subdued demand in peak summer months, besides an exceptional charge, has shown up in the numbers of Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) — the largest bottling partner of Coca-Cola. Net profit of the bottler, which produces nearly 65 per cent of the total beverages for the American major in India, plunged 28 per cent in 2015-16. HCCB net was Rs 174 crore in 2015-16, down from Rs 241.3 crore a year ago, according to data available with the Registrar of Companies. Coca-Cola India, a subsidiary of the Atlanta-based beverage giant, too, recorded a dip in profit in the same ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?