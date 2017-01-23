Where's the fizz: Coke profit dives as consumers go on health trip

Firm's net profit down 6% to Rs 474 crore, even as sales remained flat

Subdued demand in peak summer months, besides an exceptional charge, has shown up in the numbers of Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) -– the largest bottling partner of Coca-Cola. Net profit of the bottler, which produces nearly 65 per cent of the total beverages for the American major in India, plunged 28 per cent in 2015-16. HCCB net was Rs 174 crore in 2015-16, down from Rs 241.3 crore a year ago, according to data available with the Registrar of Companies. Coca-Cola India, a subsidiary of the Atlanta-based beverage giant, too, recorded a dip in profit in the same period. The ...

Arnab Dutta