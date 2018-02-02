Whirlpool Q3 net falls 4% to Rs 531.4 mn; total income at Rs 9.79 bn

Consumer durables firm of India reported on Friday a 4.14 per cent fall in standalone net profit to Rs 531.4 million (Rs 53.14 crore) for the December quarter. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 554.4 million (Rs 55.44 crore) during the same quarter a year ago. Its total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 9.7926 billion (Rs 979.26 crore).

It was at Rs 9.1989 billion (Rs 919.89 crore) in the corresponding period of the last fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing. Shares of the firm were trading 1.29 per cent down at Rs 1,476 apiece on BSE.