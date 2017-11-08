Whistleblower provoked passenger: IndiGo's letter to aviation ministry

-
A video showing an IndiGo staffer manhandling a passenger surfaced on Tuesday following which the airline apologised for the incident and fired the staffer who recorded the incident, which took place on October 15.
Following the uproar, IndiGo president Aditya Ghosh apologized and sent a letter to the aviation ministry which said that stern action had been taken against the staff.
#WATCH: IndiGo staff manhandle a passenger at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (Note: Strong language) pic.twitter.com/v2ola0YzqC— ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2017
