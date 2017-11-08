JUST IN
Whistleblower provoked passenger: IndiGo's letter to aviation ministry

IndiGo President Aditya Ghosh said the ex-staffer instigated the incident and provoked the customer by recording the video

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Indigo passenger assault
Screenshot from the video where the passenger can be seen being pinned down by the staff

A video showing an IndiGo staffer manhandling a passenger surfaced on Tuesday following which the airline apologised for the incident and fired the staffer who recorded the incident, which took place on October 15.

In the video at least two IndiGo staff members can be seen pinning a passenger down on the ground after an argument on the tarmac at New Delhi airport.


A passenger is first seen being stopped from entering a coach, then pulled back by a ground staff. Another airline employee is seen restraining the traveller.

The male passenger shouts and attempts to fight back but is overpowered by the IndiGo staff.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha called the incident "deplorable and unfortunate" while #boycottIndiGo trended on Twitter as millions of posts condemned the incident and the airline's stance.

Following the uproar, IndiGo president Aditya Ghosh apologized and sent a letter to the aviation ministry which said that stern action had been taken against the staff. 

 
Full text of IndiGo's letter to Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju:
First Published: Wed, November 08 2017. 15:27 IST

