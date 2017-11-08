Whistleblower provoked passenger: IndiGo's letter to aviation ministry

In the video at least two IndiGo staff members can be seen pinning a passenger down on the ground after an argument on the tarmac at New

A passenger is first seen being stopped from entering a coach, then pulled back by a ground staff. Another airline employee is seen restraining the traveller.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha called the incident "deplorable and unfortunate" while #boycottIndiGo trended on Twitter as millions of posts condemned the incident and the airline's stance.



Following the uproar, IndiGo president Aditya Ghosh apologized and sent a letter to the aviation ministry which said that stern action had been taken against the staff.

The male passenger shouts and attempts to fight back but is overpowered by the IndiGo staff.