Who wins? Amazon's single-brand strategy vs Flipkart's multiple offerings

With all that has happened, and continues to happen in the turbulent and ever-changing world of mergers and acquisitions, is all set to be the owner not only of its own brand but also of Snapdeal, eBay, and

Sachin and Binny Bansal — both Chandigarh boys and later IIT-D alumni — sold a copy of the book Leaving Microsoft To Change The World to a customer from Hyderabad in 2007. In the process, they launched what is today known as India’s top destination, and brand —

Along the way, the Bansals acquired WeRead, a social book discovery tool in 2010. In October and November 2011, in quick succession , acquired the websites Mime360.com and Chakpak.com. Mime360 was a digital content platform while Chakpak was a Bollywood news and content site.

In February 2012, launched Flyte Digital Music Store, a legal music download service similar to iTunes, but this shutdown in June 2013.

The year 2012 also saw acquire Letsbuy.com, an e-retailer of electronics, for $25 million.

In 2014 came the $310 million acquisition of com.

In 2015 came Appiterate, a mobile marketing start-up, that was folded into The company also invested that year in MapmyIndia to help improve its delivery prowess.

Then, in 2016, Flipkart’s acquired rival fashion shopping site for $70 million. The year also saw acquire payment start-up PhonePe.

Earlier this year, in January 2017, paid $2 million to fund parenting network, Tinystep.

In April 2017, agreed to make a $500 million cash investment and sell its business to Last month, all major stakeholders gave a green signal for to be sold to

Coincidentally, com, too, commenced business by selling its first product, a book, Douglas Hofstadter's Fluid Concepts and Creative Analogies: Computer Models of the Fundamental Mechanisms of Thought in 1995.

Founder Jeff Bezos who was previously employed with D E Shaw & Co. launched based on ‘regret minimization framework’ which described his efforts to fend off any regrets for not participating in the booming internet business of the day.

Born as Cadabra (misunderstood by lawyers to be ‘cadaver’) and then almost christened Relentless.com, was so named because Bezos felt it was ‘exotic and different'.

Moreover, river being the ‘biggest’ river in the world was similar to what the founder wanted his new enterprise to be.

Bezos also preferred a name beginning with ‘A’ due to the probability that it would always be placed at the top of any list that was alphabetized.

Since June 19, 2000, Amazon's logotype has featured a curved arrow leading from A to Z, representing that the company carries every product from A to Z, with the arrow shaped like a smile.

In early June 2013, com launched their India marketplace without any marketing campaigns. In four short years, has been assertive and aggressive and today stands eyeball-to-eyeball against

Amazon’s conquest of India started innovatively with the Chai Cart: mobile tea carts that navigated city streets, serving refreshments to small-business owners while teaching them the virtues of

The Chai Cart team reportedly travelled more than 9,400 miles across 31 cities and engaged with more than 10,000 sellers. To help these sellers reach customers quickly and address their objections to e-commerce, in the past year created Tatkal, a self-described “studio on wheels” that provides a suite of launch services, such as registration, imaging, cataloguing, and sales training.

Besides bringing its 'Fulfillment by Amazon' platform to India, also sharpened its competitive edge by introducing Easy Ship and Seller Flex. With the former, couriers pick up packaged goods from a seller’s place of business and deliver them to consumers. With the latter, vendors designate a section of their own warehouses for products to be sold on in, and coordinates the delivery logistics.

This “neighbourhood” approach is convenient for sellers and has benefited by speeding up delivery of some products.

However, the battle has now started to centre around, carving out space in the consumer mind.

has its own equity in mother brand Flipkart, built and nurtured over the past decade. Also, strengthened by the much touted, and highly successful, Big Billion Sales.

will soon have in its fold. may not have been quite as successful as its acquirer but did still build up some reservoirs of goodwill and customer preference/loyalty.

never really had either a visible or successful run in India, quite contrary to the phenomenal powerhouse that its global parent is.

With three market places under its belt with not much to differentiate between them, today is faced with the difficult decision on whether it should take on behemoth competitor with a unified single brand or use and as flankers to the mother brand

Similarly, with two fashion portals — and — now under its banner, has to walk the tightrope on positioning its two acquisitions either as continued separate entities or to eliminate one of them, or even both of them and fight the fashion battle as versus

1. It does not look like will kill or in a hurry. eBay, if newspaper reports are correct, by shareholder agreement, will continue to be a separate market entity in India.

Snapdeal, too, could have such provisions and protections when the final sale agreement gets inked. But supporting three separate brands in advertising and communication alone can be a very expensive and time-consuming affair for

Neither nor have perhaps any deep-rooted customer loyalty and most e-purchases are made on 'the best deal' basis. In such a scenario, and will need aggressive customer facing advertising and deal communication which when multiplied by costs over these two brands, and the mother ship brand, could prove to be highly cost-inefficient. And, we are not even getting into discussing cross-brand cannibalisation.

2. in India has remained a business-to-business (B2B) marketplace, never quite developing roots at the consumer level. Strategically, if this brand has to remain separate, then needs to segregate into a specialist offering for just business and wholesale customers. This could be a good opportunity area to differentiate it both from Flipkart, as well as

3. has been largely a North India brand by all accounts. could decide to make this, therefore, a regional offering and not advertise it pan-India. Also, media reports say has been stronger than or in Tier 2 towns. would do well to focus on just these geographies without getting ambitious with continuing to nurture the acquired brand in bigger cities. This could mean a big strategy shift not just in advertising and media, but also impact product and logistics.

4. and are already trying to find the balance between them as brands. For starters, seems committed to retaining and growing both brands in its portfolio. Recent advertising by on the IPL Finals used HD feeds to target more upmarket customers.

Also, is trying to focus on women through a ‘Be You’ approach using a newly created concept of mood stores. This is in contrast to which recently opened a brick-and-mortar store in Bangalore for Roadster, one of its private labels.

The moot question, however, is not how will juggle its portfolio of five brands. But how it will face up to the unified strength of as it promotes just one single face, be it selling mobiles or fashion or Prime.

It is in this face-off that will be disadvantaged in having multiple offerings that do not help in differentiation but add to costs. will have the advantage of communicating its brand values without diversion or dilution.

Flipkart, on the other hand, will need to either create distinct brand entities and nurture them at high costs, or will have to decide that some of the brands will not receive visible brand support leaving available funds for just the mother offering for it to combat the savvy global competitor.

1. has no choice but to have no more than one or max two mass promoted brands. Otherwise, it will spread itself too thin.

2. Flipkart’s portfolio is much of a sameness. Unless each brand can be differentiated sufficiently, its best bet is to fight just to

3. Flipkart’s has a slight advantage over Fashion on imagery and consumer recall. Hence trying to prop up may not be strategically very wise. Already as a brand name is a distraction that does not automatically cue Being ambitious in pushing too may well be an effort to achieve too much against a seasoned global player like

4. Actually, the ground battle has always been an active play of private labels. has excelled across markets with this strategy. could do well to drop its other portfolio brands to private label status and leverage past goodwill through that strategy.

Right now, has an advantage. Their single brand gives them both leeway and flexibility. It is also more cost efficient. has a lot of head-scratching and heart-searching to do in the days ahead. It has literally problems of plenty.

Sandeep Goyal is a Mumbai-based veteran communications professional. He is ex-Group CEO of Zee Telefilms and former Founder Chairman of Dentsu India. He can be reached at sandeep@goyalmail.com.