Why a merger makes sense for Idea

Idea's gross debt tripled in the last three years as it scrambled to acquire additional spectrum

Idea's gross debt tripled in the last three years as it scrambled to acquire additional spectrum

Idea Cellular’s proposed merger with Vodafone to create India's largest mobile operator come as a shot in the arm for the Aditya Birla group. The mobile venture is a financial drain on group finances with a steady rise in Idea’s indebtedness and declining profitability. Idea’s gross debt tripled in the last three years as it scrambled to acquire additional spectrum and roll out services in new circles to compete with incumbents and Reliance Jio. The merged entity will gain access to cheap overseas capital, thanks to the Vodafone connection, allowing it ...

Krishna Kant