Why a merger makes sense for Idea

Idea Cellular’s proposed merger with Vodafone to create India's largest mobile operator come as a shot in the arm for the Aditya Birla group. The mobile venture is a financial drain on group finances with a steady rise in Idea’s indebtedness and declining profitability. Idea’s gross debt tripled in the last three years as it scrambled to acquire additional spectrum and roll out services in new circles to compete with incumbents and Reliance Jio. The merged entity will gain access to cheap overseas capital, thanks to the Vodafone connection, allowing it ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?