com Inc is making a push for merchants on its website to sell goods into other countries, setting the stage for greater competition with rival marketplaces run by and potentially Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

More than a quarter of all revenue for sellers on globally was from cross-border transactions in 2017, up more than 50 percent from the year prior, said in an interview, ahead of his Tuesday speech at the ShopTalk conference in

That amounts to between $50 billion and $75 billion for merchants selling to customers in another country, based on analysts' estimates for Amazon's total gross merchandise sales. does not disclose the figure.

The cross-border increase - outpacing Amazon's 31 percent rise in overall net sales - represents a massive opportunity for the world's largest That is why has encouraged merchants to list ever-more products on its websites around the world, which could make its marketplaces more desirable to shoppers than those of the competition.

"The speed with which sellers have been selling globally has accelerated over time," said Broussard, who oversees Amazon's international marketplaces.

Global trade has been crucial to and its In a 2015 post online, eBay touted cross-border sales as one of its key strengths. It said cross-border represented about 20 percent of its gross merchandise volume in 2014, or $17 billion. The company declined to offer a figure for 2017.

Last month, eBay's told the company planned to bring "the world's inventory into Japan" as part of its global expansion.

Alibaba, meanwhile, recruits to sell into China, and its unit features products from brands in 63 countries and regions, it has said.

Critics of have said there are too many from on its US marketplace. prohibits the sale of counterfeit goods and has said it is investing heavily in programs to keep them off its platform.

Cut of Sales

For Amazon, a key way it attracts sellers is by renting space in more than 150 warehouses worldwide so merchants can store inventory near customers - without the hassle of exporting each order. operates 13 marketplaces globally.

"A customer shops in German, pay in euros and gets very rapid fulfilment" for a product from a US seller, for example, Broussard said.

Tech Armor, a accessories maker near Los Angeles, said that its business was growing faster internationally than in the and that it has shipped more than 12 million units through Fulfillment by (FBA) since 2012. That has come partly from Amazon's encouragement.

"Someone from the FBA business called," told "They wanted to talk to us about "

takes a cut of merchants' transactions, which for jewellery can reach 30 percent of a sale fulfilled by Amazon, said Elena Castaneda, founder of Bling Jewelry in greater Amazon's net sales from were $32 billion in 2017.

Castaneda said this was worthwhile.

"Say I do $1 million in US If you take all of and you do all five countries (with Marketplaces), it would almost be equivalent to the amount you do in the US," she said.

Exports by sellers on - where merchants handle the fulfilment to foreign countries - increased by nearly 30 percent in 2017, said.