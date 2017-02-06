Why and how I started a community for female start-up founders

In the days of Cc:Mail I would print articles on new technology and place the articles on all stakeholders’ work desks on Sundays so that my suggested readings were the first thing they would notice. I quickly became top of mind even though I had no technology background when I started.

I thought to myself, “I know this!” That’s how SAW (#StartupAsiaWomen) was born in December 2016.

I have been so encouraged with my head start that I put together a few pointers here to inspire others.

1. Purpose

Putting yourself out there starts with a purpose. Have a clear idea as to why you’re doing it. Pay attention to what you and your target audience can get from it.

2. Story

If you let your target audience hear your story, it will be easier for them to decide whether they’ll commit to you.

3. Authenticity

The community will stay with you if you are authentic. What you say, how you think, the vision you paint, and the milestones you create will all have to gel cohesively and be consistent with a set of values you personally subscribe to.

4. Audience





The principle of casting your net wide enough at first then gradually filtering is essential to gain some initial traction and sample base for you to test. I knew that targeting naturally leaves out many businesses and a gender-focused segment all the more narrows my target audience. Striking this balance was tantamount to keeping my purpose authentic.

5. Differentiation