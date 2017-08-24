Why big investors, brokerages like Fortis Healthcare

The Fortis Healthcare stock was up 8 per cent after buy ratings from brokerages and on news that Rakesh Jhunjhunwala picked up a stake in the company on Tuesday. For a company whose stock has taken a beating - down almost a third per cent in about three months, due to issues at the promoter group that have little direct impact for Fortis, these latest developments are a welcome. So, why this positive stance on Fortis? Goldman Sachs, which has a buy rating on the company, believes the mature hospitals and better occupancies will lead to margin expansion to the tune of 280 basis points ...