Why Coca-Cola is losing fizz in India

Firm hopes to revamp brands & portfolio in new year

Lower sales, issues with bottling units big challenges; firm hopes to revamp brands & portfolio in new year

As the calendar year ends, changes at the country’s largest beverages entity, Coca-Cola, continues to attract the attention of various stakeholders of the sector. While key reorganisation at the management was the recent trigger, the past few quarters have been eventful, too. After a sales fall during the summer months last year, followed by a moderate four%growth in the September 2015 quarter, Coca-Cola began this year on a high note. Its volume sales grew by double-digits, year on year, in January-March. And, with expectation of a harsh summer this year, it seemed to be ...

Arnab Dutta