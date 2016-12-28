Why Coca-Cola is losing fizz in India

As the calendar year ends, changes at the country’s largest beverages entity, Coca-Cola, continues to attract the attention of various stakeholders of the sector. While key reorganisation at the management was the recent trigger, the past few quarters have been eventful, too. After a sales fall during the summer months last year, followed by a moderate four%growth in the September 2015 quarter, Coca-Cola began this year on a high note. Its volume sales grew by double-digits, year on year, in January-March. And, with expectation of a harsh summer this year, it seemed to be ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?