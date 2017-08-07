Why Jet Airways is on perpetual cost-cutting drive

A fortnight ago, Jet Airways announced a new work-life plan that would result in reduced pay and benefits for junior pilots. It also asked its pilots to furnish a surety bond worth Rs 1 crore for five to seven years of service. Jet Airways Chief Financial Officer Amit Agarwal says this is not a cost-saving exercise, but simply an effort to recalibrate the working hours of pilots based on demand; the airline needs them for fewer hours in the present situation, and will pay them accordingly. While it will mean a 30 per cent cut in the salary bill for the airline, it is not a pay cut ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?