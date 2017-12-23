Why last-in-queue lenders file most insolvency pleas

India’s new is getting maximum traction from an unusual set of lenders, those with the least to gain from pushing into the process.

Operational or unsecured creditors, who have dues that are not backed by any collateral, would be last in queue to be repaid once an plea succeeds in the (NCLT). Yet, such parties have triggered 44 per cent of corporate insolvencies this year, according to the latest data from the and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI). Financial or secured creditors were responsible for 32 per cent of successful petitions. The law was enacted to encourage asset sales as the bad-debt ratio of banks climbed to be among the worst in the world. It is quickly becoming a bargaining tool for unsecured, smaller lenders dealing with larger corporates that don’t pay despite being solvent, said Khushboo Shah, a Mumbai-based lawyer with MDP & Partners. The has given them “a ray of hope”, she said.

Operational creditors include vendors or other contractors that have unpaid dues for goods or services rendered. They stand last in the repayment queue, behind financial and other secured lenders, in the case of an They are not even allowed a seat on the committee of lenders that decides on the resolution plan for a sick company.