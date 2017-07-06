Company
You are here: Home » Companies » Financial X-Ray

Reliance Jio's high capital expenditure boosts Bharti Infratel scrip
Business Standard

Why some brokerages have turned positive on Punjab National Bank

Ability to demonstrate better bad loan recovery, price correction key positives

Hamsini Karthik 

A week after Nomura turned positive on Bank of Baroda (BoB), it is the turn of Punjab National Bank (PNB) to enjoy a rating upgrade from the foreign brokerage. Nomura upped its rating on PNB from “neutral” to “buy”. With a price target of Rs 180, the potential upside was about 26 per cent, even after factoring in for Thursday’s 4.6 per cent rally.  In a report dated July 5, analysts said after the 24 per cent correction in the past two months, incremental risk-reward was turning favourable for PNB. “Our adjusted book valuation of 0.55x FY19 ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Why some brokerages have turned positive on Punjab National Bank

Ability to demonstrate better bad loan recovery, price correction key positives

A week after Nomura turned positive of Bank of Baroda, it is now the turn of Punjab National Bank (PNB) to enjoy a rating upgrade from the foreign brokerage. Nomura upped its rating on PNB from neutral to buy. With the price target of Rs 180, the potential upside is about 26 per cent even after factoring in for Thursday's 4.6 per cent rally. In a report dated July 5, the analysts note that after the 24 per cent correction in the past two months, incremental risk-reward is turning favourable for PNB. "Our adjusted book valuation of 0.55x FY19 book factors in Rs 79,000 crore of total stress vs gross non-performing assets (NPA) of Rs 55,400 crore in FY17 and adequately captures any asset quality risks," the analysts add. In fact, analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher and Motilal Oswal also have the same opinion on PNB's asset quality issues. "Significant stress is being recognised over last several quarters, and now resolution in key sectors like steel, power, construction and roads remains a . A week after Nomura turned positive on Bank of Baroda (BoB), it is the turn of Punjab National Bank (PNB) to enjoy a rating upgrade from the foreign brokerage. Nomura upped its rating on PNB from “neutral” to “buy”. With a price target of Rs 180, the potential upside was about 26 per cent, even after factoring in for Thursday’s 4.6 per cent rally.  In a report dated July 5, analysts said after the 24 per cent correction in the past two months, incremental risk-reward was turning favourable for PNB. “Our adjusted book valuation of 0.55x FY19 ... image
Business Standard
177 22

Why some brokerages have turned positive on Punjab National Bank

Ability to demonstrate better bad loan recovery, price correction key positives

A week after Nomura turned positive on Bank of Baroda (BoB), it is the turn of Punjab National Bank (PNB) to enjoy a rating upgrade from the foreign brokerage. Nomura upped its rating on PNB from “neutral” to “buy”. With a price target of Rs 180, the potential upside was about 26 per cent, even after factoring in for Thursday’s 4.6 per cent rally.  In a report dated July 5, analysts said after the 24 per cent correction in the past two months, incremental risk-reward was turning favourable for PNB. “Our adjusted book valuation of 0.55x FY19 ...

image
Business Standard
177 22