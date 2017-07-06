Why some brokerages have turned positive on Punjab National Bank

Ability to demonstrate better bad loan recovery, price correction key positives

A week after Nomura turned positive of Bank of Baroda, it is now the turn of Punjab National Bank (PNB) to enjoy a rating upgrade from the foreign brokerage. Nomura upped its rating on PNB from neutral to buy. With the price target of Rs 180, the potential upside is about 26 per cent even after factoring in for Thursday's 4.6 per cent rally. In a report dated July 5, the analysts note that after the 24 per cent correction in the past two months, incremental risk-reward is turning favourable for PNB. "Our adjusted book valuation of 0.55x FY19 book factors in Rs 79,000 crore of total stress vs gross non-performing assets (NPA) of Rs 55,400 crore in FY17 and adequately captures any asset quality risks," the analysts add. In fact, analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher and Motilal Oswal also have the same opinion on PNB's asset quality issues. "Significant stress is being recognised over last several quarters, and now resolution in key sectors like steel, power, construction and roads remains a .

Hamsini Karthik