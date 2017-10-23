Why the Street is bullish on Bharti Airtel

The Bharti Airtel stock has gained 24 per cent over the past 10 trading sessions, despite the competitive pressure and regulatory headwinds in the telecom segment. And not just in the recent past, over the past 12 months, too, the stock is up from Rs 307 levels to Rs 471 at Thursday’s close, even while Reliance Jio entered the sector last September and offered free services till recently. While the pricing pressure continues and the cut in the interconnect usage charges from October 1 would impact Airtel’s revenues and operating profit, analysts believe that the ...