Why two factions of Tata Group are in a bidding war for Tata Teleservices

It’s a Rs 350 billion (Rs 35,000 crore) business, and if the huge demand explosion for data is anything to go by, the domestic fibre network business will only grow many times over. That explains why a senior executive from the Tata group, Mukund Rajan, together with private equity fund TPG Capital, thought it a good idea to make an ambitious bid of over $1 billion bid to buy out the fibre optic transmission business of Tata Teleservices (TTSL) last week.

The deal includes retail wired broadband, national long distance and enterprise connectivity. It is notable because Rajan is ...