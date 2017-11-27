Why valuations matter less for Siemens stock

With the infrastructure theme catching investors’ fancy, and considering the macros, one stock whose prospects appear bright is that of Siemens.

For one, its order book rose to a comfortable Rs 12,300 crore in its September quarter (Q4; Siemens follows October-September financial year), which gives investors about a year’s revenue comfort. Secondly, operating margins that were patchy in the past are beginning to strengthen, with Q4’s margins touching 10 per cent; an improvement of 120 basis points year-on-year (y-o-y). The two factors reiterate that Siemens is not ...