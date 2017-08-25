Will be at Infosys till stability returns, expect strategy by Oct: Nilekani

Infosys' new Chairman Nandan Nilekani on Friday said he would focus on finding a chief executive, reconstituting the board and future strategy, and seek to calm investors rattled by the recent shock exit of the firm’s CEO, Vishal Sikka, over a prolonged row with the founders.





Nilekani repeatedly reiterated that his focus would be on getting a new CEO at the earliest and parallelly reconstituting its board and re-stabilizing its business. "I have come in to focus on the future of the company, take the company forward and deal with its challenges," Nilekani told investors on a call on Friday, adding that he would stay with the IT services company as long as necessary.

Nilekani, one of Infosys’ seven founders and also a former CEO, was named chairman late Thursday as part of a board shakeup aimed at putting to bed a months-long bitter dispute between key founder Narayana Murthy and the board over alleged corporate governance lapses.