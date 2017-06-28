Will continue focus on premium smartphone market: OnePlus

Chinese will continue to focus on the premium handset market in India, a segment that is dominated by Samsung and Apple, to drive its growth in the country.



“India is a very important market for us. We have seen our market share growing here and we will continue to focus on the premium segment ($400 and above) here,” General Manager India Vikas Agarwal told PTI. Citing an industry report, he said has expanded its market share in the premium category to 12 per cent in the January-March 2017 quarter from six per cent in the preceding quarter.





In the said quarter, Apple had a 44 per cent share, while Samsung had 41 per cent share of the premium segment. Other players who are present in the category include the likes of LG, Sony and HTC.

“ 5 will help us further strengthen our position. The device has been received well in other countries and in India too, we expect to see similar response,” he said.



The premium segment is still a niche market.

While the sales volumes are low, the margins in the segment are higher than the other categories.

5, priced at Rs 32,999 onwards, is on sale on Amazon.in. The device is available in two versions — 6GB RAM/64GB internal memory and 8GB RAM/128 GB storage.