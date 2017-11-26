Will Hero Electric be third time lucky?

The government’s renewed push on electric vehicles (EVs) has prompted manufacturers to revisit their business strategy so as to take advantage of the country’s ensuing transition.

Hero Electric, in particular, appears well-placed to lead India’s transformation as it actively seeks to learn from its past forays into the EV market. The company’s earlier trials with EV vehicles, in 2000-01 and 2004-05, haven’t met with much success. The key reasons for this include poorly designed products and the lack of focus on marketing strategy, besides external ...