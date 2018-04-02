Will scale help the DTH industry fight the rise of DD's Freedish & Netflix?

The on-today, off-tomorrow merger of Videocon d2h with Essel Group’s Dish TV was finally consummated last week. What does the birth of the Rs 60 billion Dish Videocon Limited (DVL) mean? That depends on who you talk to, says Rohit Dokania, senior vice- president for research, IDFC Securities.

The deal means nothing for consumers, but for a broadcaster, “distributors getting scale is a negative, it will push down the price of content,” he says. It means a more consolidated market with four players, down from six earlier. Tata-Sky, DVL and Airtel will be slugging it ...