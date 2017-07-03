Will the new Bankruptcy Code overhaul domestic steel?

Five of the 12 bad loan accounts referred for resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, are from the steel sector. Their total debt, as on March 31, 2016, stood at Rs 1.4 lakh crore. Together these companies account for about 17 per cent of India's installed steel capacity. The question is, “Will this be make-or-break for the steel sector that has been reeling from a weak demand and cheap imports the last couple of years? Or, will it really be more of the same?” Lenders have taken five companies - Bhushan Steel, Bhushan Power & Steel, Essar Steel, ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?