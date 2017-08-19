Will U B Pravin Rao continue to head Infosys after March?

When Infosys appointed U B Pravin Rao as chief operating officer in June 2014, it was seen as a reward for nearly three decades of service. On Friday, when Rao was named interim Chief Executive Officer after Vishal Sikka stepped down, the feeling was different. Rao had been hired as a management trainee by founder Narayana Murthy himself in 1986, soon after a degree in electrical engineering from Bangalore University. After various roles at Infosys, including head of infrastructure management services, Europe delivery and retail, and consumer packaged goods, Rao became second in ...