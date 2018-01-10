Will Vistara's global foray add to the loss-making carrier's burden?

In the second half of this year, Air Vistara is all set to fly abroad, joining Jet Airways and Air India as the third Indian full-service carrier to fly international routes.

A 49:51 joint venture between Singapore Airlines and the Tata group said it will initially fly short-haul destinations within five hours and then move on to middle haul flights with a nine-hour range. “Our plan is to start international operations in the second half of this year with our existing fleet of Airbus A320s and fly to destinations within the aircraft’s range. At the same time, we are ...