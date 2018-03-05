Wind power auction: Sembcorp Energy subsidiary bags 300-megawatt project

-
-
Sembcorp Energy India Ltd (SEIL) on Monday said it has been awarded a 300-megawatt project in the country's third wind power auction conducted recently. This is the third consecutive win for the subsidiaries of Sembcorp Green Infra, a wholly-owned arm of SEIL, a company statement said. The nationwide wind power auction was conducted by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).
With this order, SEIL has bagged a combined capacity of 800 MW from the three auctions, which is by far the largest combined capacity won by an independent power producer, it added. SECI in a letter of award has confirmed acceptance of SEIL's final offer and committed to purchase power from the new project. The project is proposed to be set up in Gujarat. After completion, the projects entire power output would be sold to SECI under a 25-year power purchase agreement. The project will be connected to Indias Interstate Transmission System and supply power to many states, helping them meet renewable energy requirement. As of December 31, 2017, SEIL had a total power generation capacity of 4.07 GW, comprising 3.57 GW of operating capacity and 0.50 GW of under construction capacity.
